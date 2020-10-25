Retired teacher builds desks for at-home Helena students

The first round of desks will be going to a family with a kindergartner and third grader, a family with a fourth grader, and a family with a second grader. Miller said he wants feedback on the first round of desks so he can make changes to build them better and more efficiently.

Miller said he is already making some changes to the design on the second round of desks. For one, he will change the legs to have wood-fitting joints instead of being bound with screws. He said after the first round, he will be able to build them more efficiently and with feedback he can address any other issues such as height.

For Miller, the goal is to keep on building and keep getting better at building desks. He will need more quality lumber, but he hopes to purchase materials for more desks soon. By working with the counselor at Kessler, Miller hopes to get the desks into the hands of those who need them most.

"I'm just going to keep on building," Miller said. "Now that I've got a setup, I'm more organized and it'll go faster."

