Retired judge to take over Reynolds' caseload; candidate interviews scheduled

Retired Judge Ed McLean is temporarily taking over the caseload of retiring Judge James Reynolds in the first judicial district for Broadwater and Lewis and Clark Counties as the Judicial Nomination Commission plans to interview six candidates for the position.

McLean served as a district court judge in Missoula prior to his retirement in May 2015. He accepted the Montana Supreme Court's appointment and has been working alongside Reynolds for the last couple of weeks. Reynolds announced his retirement in August, and his last day is set for Oct. 2.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The candidates who will be interviewed for the position are Christopher David Abbott, Gregory Lee Bonilla, Mary Elizabeth Cochenour, Daniel Mark Guzynski, David Ole Olson and Chad Garret Parker. Palmer Arthur Hoovestal and David Charles Morine also applied for the position.

The interviews will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 and deliberations will follow. The public will be able to watch the proceedings remotely. Details about accessing the interviews and deliberations will be posted on the commission's webpage: https://courts.mt.gov/courts/supreme/boards/jud_nom.