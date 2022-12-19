Retired Helena Police Department K-9 Filu dies

The Helena Police Department on Monday announced the death of retired K-9 officer Filu, saying they had "lost a member of the HPD family."
"Filu served and protected the citizens of Helena and Montana alongside his partner, Cpl. Josh Ray," the department stated on the Helena Police Department Facebook page.
"Filu was not only a valued asset to the Helena community, but all over Montana to where he consistently assisted with explosive detection work."
Filu was a German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix. He was 10 when he retired in August. Filu was purchased by the city for about $14,000 and began his HPD tenure in 2013.
He was born in Hungary, trained in North Carolina and followed commands spoken in Dutch. He could sniff for 14 kinds of explosives as well as track, apprehend and subdue people.
At the time of his hire, he was the only explosives-detecting dog in the state outside Malmstrom Air Force Base, according to then-Chief Troy McGee.
Police said it was common to see Filu and "his remarkably large tongue" around the state Capitol complex and even down in Bozeman to make sure the Bobcat Football Stadium was safe. Filu was enjoying the retired life, living with Ray and his family, HPD officials said.
"Our thoughts are with Cpl. Ray and his family during this time of loss," the posting stated.