Retaliation complaint against Montana DOC dismissed

A former Montana Department of Corrections employee lost in her discrimination complaint filed against the state, alleging she was terminated from her job due to retaliation after several women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the agency’s director.

Adrianne Cotton, the agency’s former government relations officer, had filed the complaint against the Department of Corrections (DOC) with the Office of Administrative Hearings within the Department of Labor and Industry.

Cotton told the Office of Administrative Hearings in December she had spoken with the DOC human resources department about then-Director Reginald Michael after he allegedly made what she considered to be inappropriate comments as they traveled together on a business trip from Three Forks to Billings in September 2017. Cotton said he then began to get more aggressive with her, rolling his eyes at her during staff meetings and a steady process of withholding information from her. Cotton said Michael then ordered a “climate assessment” of the department.

Her last day with the agency was Nov. 23, 2018. She had been with the DOC since 2011.

Cotton had filed a Human Rights Bureau complaint and appealed its findings with the Human Rights Commission, which then reinstated the complaint and sent it to the Office of Administrative Hearing for further proceedings. A hearing was held in December.

Caroline A. Holien, hearing officer with the office of administrative hearings, said in a 63-page decision filed Nov. 4 that Cotton failed to establish her claim of retaliation, and did not present sufficient evidence showing a causal link between the elimination of her position several months after her "protected activity." Holien said Cotton failed to show that the reasons offered by DOC for its decision to eliminate the government relations director position were not legitimate and nondiscriminatory, and were instead a pretext for retaliation.

The complaint was "dismissed with prejudice as lacking merit.” The decision can be appealed to the Human Rights Commission.

Cotton declined to comment.

The Department of Corrections said the "department has vigorously denied these allegations throughout this entire process, and following the thorough review by the Office of Administrative Hearings, we are pleased the hearings officer found no merit in the complaint."

In her complaint, Cotton said she believed Tom Lopach, then-Gov. Steve Bullock’s former chief of staff, played a role to have her removed.

Lopach said in the December hearing the DOC had too many senior staff members reporting to the director and deputy director and the recommendations for reorganization made sense. He said there is not a government relations director in other agencies, and he found it odd that “we are the government” and the DOC had a government relations director. He also said the director and deputy director could handle legislative relationships and found the government relations director position to be unnecessary.

Michael said during that December hearing the suggestion to look at reorganizing his agency came from his supervisors. He said he was the ultimate decider on the DOC reorganization, but with the caveat that it was a process started by the governor’s office and the recommendations seemed reasonable.

Cotton filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in September 2019 against the agency, alleging sexual harassment by Michael and retaliation. That lawsuit is pending.

Brian M. Gootkin is now the director of the DOC and was appointed in early 2021 when Greg Gianforte became governor.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

