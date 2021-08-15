Restoration work begins anew on East Helena railway depot

Its outward appearance fails to convey its one-time importance to East Helena, but the nearly 500-square-foot Northern Pacific Railway depot, built in 1909, received a much-needed facelift last week.
The East Helena Historical Society, with much help from the Lewis and Clark County Historical Society and Preserve Montana, installed new, historically accurate siding over the little depot's exterior.
"This has been a nine-year project," project co-chairman and East Helena Historical Society volunteer John Barrows said, adding that he was happy to see the beautiful new siding go up following some missteps earlier on. "We made some progress, but what we came up with was not accurate."
The new wooden siding was custom made to meet the early 20th century specifications, obtained by Barrows from Northern Pacific Railway archives, and painted with linseed oil paint, which was commonly used prior to the advent of latex paints during World War II.
Barrows knows a thing or two about these railroad depots, not only through co-chairing similar restoration projects around the region, but also because he worked in the very building East Helena is restoring.
He worked as a telegraph operator in the 1960s at the East Helena rail depot during his summers away from college.
He described the day-to-day operations as fast-paced and varied.
Residents of East Helena would use the depot for services such as sending money, telegraphs and packages. Folks could not only purchase train tickets, but also make other travel arrangements like securing space aboard an ocean steamer.
Barrows said the East Helena depot was one of the more profitable on the line because of its proximity to the smelter operation.
"This office got a few dollars more a month to walk the mail down to the post office," Barrows said, describing the small, two-wheel cart he used to make that mail trip.
He said the depot was also the only place nearby to purchase fireworks for Independence Day at the time.
Eventually, the East Helena Historical Society intends to use the building, which sits at the edge of the city hall parking lot off Main Street, as a museum of all things railroad in East Helena.
But Lewis and Clark County Heritage Preservation Officer Pam Attardo said that is at least a year off.
Attardo, who is leading the charge on the restoration work itself, said she, the hired hands from Preserve Montana and the volunteers still have a year's worth of work to complete the restoration.
A few doors have to be stripped and refinished and the crew discovered some wood rot in the western wall, but the next big hurdle is the windows.
Attardo said the more than 100-year-old windows have to be removed to refinish the frames.
The Lewis and Clark County Historical Society, in addition to chipping in about $1,000 from its own budget, was recently awarded a $5,000 grant to complete the project from the Northern Pacific Railway Historical Association. Portions of that have been spent on the materials and some labor.
"I have a lot of gratitude for Pam (Attardo) in getting this started and seeing it through," Barrows said. "These types of projects can be a flash in the pan."
Barrows also credited East Helena Historical Society President Lynn Maness for maintaining the community's interest in the project over the decade.
"Lynn (Maness) and Pam (Attardo) are really the spark plugs behind all this," Barrows said. "And I just nagged for nine years."