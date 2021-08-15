Restoration work begins anew on East Helena railway depot

Residents of East Helena would use the depot for services such as sending money, telegraphs and packages. Folks could not only purchase train tickets, but also make other travel arrangements like securing space aboard an ocean steamer.

Barrows said the East Helena depot was one of the more profitable on the line because of its proximity to the smelter operation.

"This office got a few dollars more a month to walk the mail down to the post office," Barrows said, describing the small, two-wheel cart he used to make that mail trip.

He said the depot was also the only place nearby to purchase fireworks for Independence Day at the time.

Eventually, the East Helena Historical Society intends to use the building, which sits at the edge of the city hall parking lot off Main Street, as a museum of all things railroad in East Helena.

But Lewis and Clark County Heritage Preservation Officer Pam Attardo said that is at least a year off.

Attardo, who is leading the charge on the restoration work itself, said she, the hired hands from Preserve Montana and the volunteers still have a year's worth of work to complete the restoration.