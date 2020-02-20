Residents voice concerns about Lewis and Clark County's proposed zoning

Dooling said she and her husband purchased their 160-acre ranch under the impression that they could one day subdivide 20 acre lots to other individuals. However, the preliminary draft of the zoning plan would place more extensive and expensive procedures that would hinder their future plans.

Those opposed to the large lot size offered counter suggestions such as smaller 1 to 2-acre minimums. However, a large part of why the county went with 10 and 20-acre lots is due to a desire to preserve the large lot lifestyle in the Helena Valley and the valley infrastructure.

Not everyone was opposed to the zoning. Lois Steinback said she supports the acreage requirements in order to preserve the rural lifestyle valley life offers. She also specifically cited the county's growth policy, which she referred to as "forward thinking" and "helps to balance competing interests."

Balancing competing interests is at the heart of what Italiano and the zoning board are trying to do at this time.

"A balance is needed between density and future projected growth, but part of that balance is often geographically specific," Italiano said. "With the assumption that a projected 10,000 (resident)population growth number is correct, the real issue is not simply how to accommodate that, but also where to best accommodate it."