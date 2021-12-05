 Skip to main content
Residents move into Habitat for Humanity's Blitz Build homes

Heather Bomar, center, celebrates with her kids

Heather Bomar, center, celebrates with her kids on Thursday night after receiving the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home she helped build.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity presented four new homes to community members and their families during a move-in ceremony Thursday evening.

Three families and one woman were given the keys to the sparkling homes located in East Helena's Red Fox Meadows subdivision during Thursday's move-in ceremony. 

"On behalf of all the board members past and present, I'd like to extend a gracious welcome to all the new homeowners," Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors Chairman Greg Worth said.

Habitat for Humanity Builders Blitz

In this file photo from September, over 100 volunteers start building four houses outside Helena for the Habitat for Humanity Blitz Build. 

The homes were the result of a 10-day Blitz Build in September. Over the course of 10 days, about 450 volunteers put in about 10,000 hours to erect the four homes. A dedication ceremony was held for the four new homeowners at that time. 

The families put in nearly 1,000 hours of labor during the construction of their homes as well as their neighbors'.

"I just wanted to take this opportunity to say 'thank you' on behalf of our family and the four of our families," Kaila Matteson, one of the recipients, said. "To everyone who was involved, whether you donated a meal during the build, if you came out here, if you shared a post, if you're here today, thank you, thank you, thank you."

The recipients also received extensive financial counseling, including on topics such as debt management and budgeting, before they were able to apply for a low-interest loan used to purchase their homes.

The home were built in pairs connected at the garages, and Matteson said she and her new next-door neighbor and fellow recipient, Heather Bomar, became fast friends during the process.

A crowd gathers outside

A crowd gathers outside two of the four new Habitat for Humanity homes recently presented to their new owners on Thursday night.

"These ladies behind me are the most incredible women I've ever had the opportunity to be around and to work on such a life-changing project with," Matteson said. "Heather has become one of just my best friends and through this, we relied a lot on each other."

With the local housing market ballooning at an unprecedented rate, Helena Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jacob Kuntz said more than half of all Helena residents currently qualify for the nonprofit's housing programs.

In October, the average cost of a house in Helena eclipsed $400,000.

Kuntz said presently about 250 families sit on the organization's waiting list.

"We are working to increase the capacity of our organization to meet the growing need," he told the crowd of about two dozen during the ceremony. "We're working up to a future where we can build 30 homes a year in the Helena area."

Jacob Kuntz, executive director for Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, celebrates

Jacob Kuntz, executive director for Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, celebrates the completion of four new homes with the four families moving into them on Thursday night at a move-in ceremony.

The new homeowners also agree to cap the homes' resale value, creating what Kuntz referred to as "permanently affordable housing."

The organization has been steadily increasing its capacity since 2015.

In 2018, the organization built a single home in five days, making this effort a steep increase in output.

Including the pre-build phase, which includes site preparations such as pouring the foundation, this build took only five months.

Kuntz previously told the Independent Record it took the local Habitat for Humanity 25 years to build its first 30 homes and just five years to build its second 30 homes.

Kuntz said Thursday he anticipates the organization achieving 30 homes a year by 2030.

Habitat for Humanity Builders Blitz

In this file photo from September, over 100 volunteers start building four houses outside Helena for the Habitat for Humanity Blitz Build. 
