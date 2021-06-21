Residents flock to Helena pool on opening day

Helena-area residents flocked to Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool on its opening day of the season Monday to beat temperatures in the mid-80s.

Following a season marred by virus-related restrictions and closures, Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands leadership and staff said they are happy to be offering a full slate of lessons and classes and the re-opening of the pool's water slides.

"This is such an important resource for the community," Parks and Rec Director Kristi Ponozzo said, referencing the full suite of swim lessons available this season. "It'll be nice to have the water park open again too because the kids love it."

Nine-year-old Helena resident Emma Phillips said that for the last week, she was looking forward to Monday's family trip to the pool.

"It's fun," she said, adding that going down the water slide was what she was looking forward to the most.

Emma's mom, Jamie Phillips, said it is good to have the all the pool facilities open again.

"There are a lot more options this year and a lot more fun," Jamie Phillips said. "It's so wonderful because there aren't too many options for kids in Helena."