Several agencies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon of a woman allergic to bee stings who was attacked by a swarm of bees, officials said.

A call was received at 2:49 p.m. by 911 dispatch from a man who said he and a woman had been attacked by bees, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said late Wednesday in a Facebook post.

The 66-year-old female is allergic to bee stings and became symptomatic indicating an allergic reaction. The man gave dispatchers a general description where they were located. They had been at a yoga retreat on Colorado Gulch Road, southwest of Helena, Dutton said. They were on a trail on a side of a mountain toward the south end of Colorado Gulch. The 911 dispatch recorded the GPS coordinates and kept them on the phone.

St. Peter’s Ambulance, Baxendale Volunteer Fire Rescue, Lewis and Clark County Sheriffs Office, sergeant and deputies, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, Montana Highway Patrol were dispatched.

Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Weiss was the first to arrive. The rugged, mountainous terrain hid the victim’s location. He called 911 and the dispatcher located his position and helped him find the man and woman. A nearby road was Brook Trout Road, but it wasn’t close, Dutton said.

The victim’s breathing was now labored and she was unable to walk. The responders were able to walk into the location, Dutton said. The victim was loaded onto a stokes basket and carried to the ambulance.

“This is a great example of how emergency services work, all cooperating together for the good of the patient,” Dutton said, adding St. Peter’s medics gave “great care along with all the first responders.”