A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team was recently called out to the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex to help a young man who had become ill while hiking with a group of friends.

The call came in about 8 p.m. Thursday after someone in the group had activated a device on their cellphone, authorities said.

That activation went to a national call center, which then contacted Lewis and Clark County dispatchers, officials said.

One of the eight young males, whose ages range from 18 to their 20s, is from Helena and the others are from Great Falls.

The Helena man, who was 23, had a medical condition and could not proceed into or out of the forest. Efforts by the group to reach Renshaw Lake were unsuccessful, said Sgt. Bill Pandis, who is the sheriff’s liaison to the search and rescue team. Authorities were able to keep in contact with the group through a Garmin inReach that uses satellite communication.

Part of the group went down trail farther and found a flat place to stay and pitched a tent.

It was determined a land rescue and air operation could not be performed due to weather and nighttime conditions. Search and rescue officials decided they would wait until morning and send in a team on horseback and a team to hike in. The Back Country Horsemen of Montana took two horses and a mule in, officials said.

Pandis said the team on horses found the campsite and were able to get the man on a horse.

The rest of the group decided to walk out with the search and rescue team.

The ailing young man was not taken to a hospital, officials said, adding his parents were out of state. He was left with friends.

Pandis said this kind of rescue in which horses and hikers are used is rare.

“We haven’t had anything like this in quite a while, we’re reliant on helicopters,” he said, adding it was the first time in the past few years authorities had to hike in.

Pandis and Sheriff Leo Dutton said the group of young men often hike together and were well prepared for being outdoors.

“Everybody was super appreciative,” Pandis said.