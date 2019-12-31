{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

In a front-page IR article (12-27-19) from the Billings Gazette, Sen. Daines takes credit for TRACED, a bill (S.151) outlawing certain robocalls, referring to it as “My bipartisan bill.” The implication that Daines authored it is misleading and went unchallenged by the reporter. Sadly, biased reporting is what we’ve come to expect from the Gazette.

The bill’s original sponsors (1/16/19) are senators Thune (R-S.D.) and Markey (D-Md.). Between March and May, 83 other U.S. senators signed on as cosponsors, Montana’s senators among them (congress.gov). Tester, on the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee where the bill originated, lent his name on 3/26/19; Daines followed on 4/3/19.

It would have been accurate for Daines to refer to S.151 as “our bill.”

Unbiased political reporting requires history, context and incisive questions all lacking in this article.

By the way, I’ve received “robocalls” from Sen. Daines inviting me to “telephone town-halls.” Does he does not have the courage, confidence or candor to meet his constituents at in-person town-halls? By contrast, in 2019, Sen. Tester has hosted at least eight in-person town-halls across Montana.

If the Independent Record continues to reprint biased articles from the Gazette, the IR had best remove “Independent” from its name.

Robin Biffle

Helena

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
4
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments