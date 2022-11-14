Report: Workplace injury rate unchanged in Montana but more workers hurt

A report released Monday by the Montana Department of Labor & Industry on Occupational Injuries and Illnesses found that state numbers for such incidents for 2021 remained at 3.4 per 100 workers, the same rate as reported in 2020.

While the rate has remained the same, the number of jobs has grown, the state notes in the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII). The report notes Montana Quarterly Census of Employment & Wage data shows the Treasure State’s annual average employment increased over 21,000, from 456,953 in 2020 to 478,676 in 2021, during the same time period.

Montana’s rate was above the national average of 2.7 injuries and illnesses per 100 workers, the same rate for 2020.

Also, workplace fatalities were not included in the 20-page report. Officials said that data was still being gathered for the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries report that will be released mid-December. In 2020, there were 29 workplace-related deaths in Montana.

Montana employers reported 12,100 recordable Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) injuries and illnesses in 2021, with 10,400 of those in the private industry. This is an increase from 11,700 total recordable injuries in 2020. Out of the 10,400 private industry injuries and illnesses in 2021, 5,600 were serious enough to require recuperation away from work, a transfer from or restricted duties at work, or both.

Holly O’Dell, president and CEO of Montana State Fund, said the report was a mixed bag.

“While I am pleased Montana held the line on accident frequency, this report goes to show there remains room to improve our workplace safety culture; we are still approximately 1.26 times the national average.

Montana State Fund, a not-for-profit public corporation, is Montana’s largest workers’ compensation insurance company and insures nearly 25,000 Montana employers and their workers.

Industries with higher incident rates in 2021 were transportation and warehousing with 4.8 per 100, retail with 4.7 and health care and social assistance with 4.6. Further down the list, state and local government reported 3.3 incidents per 100.

Among the top industries just by numbers, health care and social assistance reported 2,400 injuries overall for 2021, retail had 2,200, and state and local government reported 1,700, according to the study. And construction had 1,300.

The total reported occupational illness rate decreased from the 2020 rate of 34.2 illnesses per 10,000 workers to 26.3 cases per 10,000 workers in 2021. Respiratory conditions were the No. 1 illness reported in 2021. Private industry employers reported 19.7 respiratory conditions per 10,000 workers.

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry’s Data Management Section does the annual survey in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Participating employers maintain injury and illness recordkeeping forms, which are analyzed. Injuries and illnesses are reported when they result in lost work time, medical treatment beyond first aid, loss of consciousness, restriction of work or motion, or require a transfer to another job, state officials said.

Executive Secretary James Holbrook of the Montana AFL-CIO said “The data is clear, unionized workplaces are significantly safer than non-unionized workplaces."

Holbrook said unionized workplaces saw 34% fewer violations per OSHA inspection than workplaces not protected by a union.

“There are also significantly less days lost to injury in unionized workplaces, which protects workers and benefits employers,” he said.

Holbrook said the union was concerned that recent changes to the apprentice-to-journeyman ratios (from 2:1 to 1:2, allowing one journeyman to supervise two apprentices) by the Department of Labor and proposed changes to licensure are sacrificing safety needlessly.

“Much more can be done in Montana to protect the health and safety of workers on the job,” he said.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced in late August that the state has had a record 700 new apprentices in 100 occupations in 2022. He said the change in ratios drastically expanded access to apprenticeships, and it also made Montana more competitive with its neighbors.

O'Dell said it will take a renewed commitment from all parties involved to drive the numbers down and put safety on the forefront.

“This requires a conscious decision to analyze our workspaces, identify hazards, improve safety training, and strive to mitigate injuries,” O’Dell said. “The goal should be to send more workers home safely at the end of each day.”

You can read the report at https://bit.ly/3Eb0eNJ.