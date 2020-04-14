Report shows more details about Montana's first 377 COVID-19 cases

A report released Tuesday by Montana's Communicable Disease Epidemiology Section details the first 377 COVID-19 cases in Montana, including information about how quickly cases grew, how the virus spread and what outcomes patients have had.
The report was generated from information current to April 10. By Tuesday, Montana had 399 cases statewide with seven deaths, 197 recoveries and 24 active hospitalizations.
According to the report, it took 13 days for Montana to grow from its first four cases to 100. After that, case growth has remained steady at about 100 new cases per every five days.
"Reports of COVID-19 continue to increase in Montana, but do not appear to grow exponentially," the report says.
About 45% of the known cases had recovered, 2% had died and 53% were listed as recovering, as of April 10. Of the six who had died at that point, their ages ranged from 65-91. (Although not included in the report, the seventh person also was older than 65, according to a news release this week from the Flathead County health department.)
Those 65 and older are more susceptible to severe outcomes from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's reflected in hospitalization numbers from the report, showing the median age of those who had been hospitalized was 66.
COVID-19 had to reach Montana somehow, and the report shows 30% of known cases were most likely acquired from travel.
Since then, five communities have reported widespread community transmission, and statewide about 26% of cases were most likely acquired in the community.
"Travel-related cases contributed to the majority of cases early in the outbreak, but new cases attributed to travel are declining in Montana relatively," the report reads, adding that local public health investigations are identifying those infected.
Travel-associated transmission accounts for about 20-30% of cases in Gallatin, Missoula and Yellowstone counties and 44% of cases in Flathead County.
Most of Montana's cases are reported in more populous counties, the report notes. Of the rural counties, Toole has been hit particularly hard.
The state public health laboratory in Helena had processed 9,234 COVID-19 tests by Tuesday. The report, which runs through April 10, said the lab has averaged about 370 specimens a day, with an average positive rate of 4.5%.
Montana's cases tend to be younger, though the median age is 48. The youngest case reported so far is for a 1-year-old; the oldest was for a 91-year-old.
About half of the state's cases are for those ages 31-62.
The report also provides some additional information on Gallatin County, the state's COVID-19 hotspot.
Most cases there were acquired from the community, about 27%. Another 20% are from travel outside Montana, and 13% are from five clusters in the area.
That includes a work site with nine cases, two office settings with two to four cases each, and two social events that together generated nine cases.
The remaining cases, around 40%, in Gallatin County were acquired either through household contact, another type of contact, or through health care, or are still under investigation.
"While a number of cases were recognized in college students and tourists, it does not appear that spring break or visitors to ski areas contributed significantly to the cases in Gallatin County," the report reads.
The Republican leadership of the Montana Legislature on Tuesday said in a letter to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock they want him to lift the statewide stay-at-home order in counties with no or few COVID-19 cases as a way of restarting the state's economy.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.