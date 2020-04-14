Report shows more details about Montana's first 377 COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A report released Tuesday by Montana's Communicable Disease Epidemiology Section details the first 377 COVID-19 cases in Montana, including information about how quickly cases grew, how the virus spread and what outcomes patients have had.

The report was generated from information current to April 10. By Tuesday, Montana had 399 cases statewide with seven deaths, 197 recoveries and 24 active hospitalizations.

According to the report, it took 13 days for Montana to grow from its first four cases to 100. After that, case growth has remained steady at about 100 new cases per every five days.

"Reports of COVID-19 continue to increase in Montana, but do not appear to grow exponentially," the report says.

About 45% of the known cases had recovered, 2% had died and 53% were listed as recovering, as of April 10. Of the six who had died at that point, their ages ranged from 65-91. (Although not included in the report, the seventh person also was older than 65, according to a news release this week from the Flathead County health department.)