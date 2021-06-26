Report of hit and run lands woman in jail

A woman who called police to report a hit-and-run accident involving her vehicle was arrested after officers determined she had been involved in a crash the night before and was allegedly trying to file a false report, authorities said Saturday.

Helena police said a 30-year-old woman called them about 7 a.m. Thursday to report her vehicle had been struck while parked overnight. The officer noticed inconsistencies in the evidence and learned there was a crash reported the prior evening involving her vehicle.

The officer then collected evidence that the female had been driving the vehicle, struck another vehicle, allegedly fled the scene and later falsely reported the hit and run crash, She was placed her under arrest, police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was charged with two counts of driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license, careless driving, hit and run, failure to give notice of a crash, false reports to law enforcement, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. She was booked at the detention center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0