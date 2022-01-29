Report looks at Helena's labor force

For Helena, some of the growth is coming from within the state.

Out-of-staters are not only moving to the Missoula, Bozeman and Kalispell areas, but also to Helena. But Helena also has what is called “in-migration,” in which 45% of the people moving into the Queen City are from other Montana communities.

McKinley Winkle, director of Helena WINS (Workforce Innovation Networks) at the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, recently discussed a labor report released in July which was written by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

In 2020 there were 45,000 people in Helena’s labor force, which at 0.5% grew slower than the state average of 0.9% from 2014-2019. During that time Lewis and Clark County’s population grew by about 750 people per year, while its labor force grew by 180 people per year.

She told members of the grassroots civics group Hometown Helena that Helena’s workforce is also made up of residents from Jefferson and Broadwater counties, noting 40% of Jefferson County and 25% of Broadwater County residents work in Lewis and Clark County. She called it a “great opportunity for the chamber to expand efforts into those communities as well.”

The WINS report shows Lewis and Clark County’s wages are higher than the Montana average, which helps businesses recruit workers from across the state. But the wages in the Helena area are lower than the U.S. average, which makes it difficult to recruit workers from outside Montana.

Winkle said Lewis and Clark County has more affordable housing than the Montana average but less affordable housing than the U.S. average. She said licensed child care facilities meet 45% of the estimated demand.

Helena has a higher percentage of higher wage jobs and educated workers than the rest of the state and ranked eighth in wages among Montana counties with an average of $51,130 in 2020. According to the WINS report released in July, Jefferson County ranked 14th at $44,208 and Broadwater County was 37th at $38,475.

Worker turnover, retirements and new jobs are estimated to generate over 5,000 job openings annually in the Helena area through 2029, the report found. Industry projections estimate more than 600 new jobs per year in the Helena area. Another 2,700 job openings are expected to be created from people exiting the labor force, from retirements or for other reasons. Another 2,000 job openings are expected in the area due to people transitioning into a new career.

Winkle said Helena earns its reputation as a government town, with 29% of the jobs in Lewis and Clark County listed as government jobs. She said health care and leisure are the largest industries and make up 38% of jobs.

She said manufacturing and construction are the fastest growing sectors. Manufacturing is growing at 4% and construction at 2.9%.

Winkle said Lewis and Clark County is second to Gallatin County in terms of high-tech industry jobs. These jobs make up 6% of the private sector and pay about $78,000 annually.

She said 66% of Lewis and Clark County’s population is in the labor force, with the statewide and national average both at 63.4%. Of those not participating in the workforce, 61% is due to retirement.

Office and admin support are expected to have the most job openings in the next 10 years. The share of the local population 65 and older increased from 14.2% in 2010 to 20.1% in 2019, a greater shift than the average for Montana and the U.S.

In terms of in-migration, those ages 25-54 and 0-17 are the two highest age groups coming into the community.

“This goes to show that families and young professionals are those being attracted to our community and wanting to come here, to live, work and play,” Winkle said.

She said high-quality education and a high quality of life in Lewis and Clark County make it an attractive place to live.

“It’s a no-brainer that people are coming to our community,” she said.

