Report: Insufficient staffing and training contributed to death at Shodair

MTFP is withholding the teenager’s name out of respect for her family’s privacy. Reached by phone Thursday, her mother said she has retained a lawyer and declined to comment further.

Lewis and Clark County District Court staff did not have any record of a lawsuit filed against Shodair Children’s Hospital by the patient’s mother as of Thursday.

In condolences posted to a web page announcing the young woman’s May funeral, friends and community members grieved the loss of a person they described as kind and beloved.

“[S]he was so kind hearted and an amazing friend to everyone,” wrote one person who said they were in Shodair at the same time. “I hope she knows how much I care about her, she will forever be missed and remembered.”

In an extensive response sent to MTFP Thursday, Shodair Children’s Hospital said the suicide had “a profound impact on Shodair staff,” who the hospital said were already experiencing “difficult conditions due to the pandemic and related challenges to staffing.”

“It’s a tragedy. It’s hard. Nobody likes to see this,” hospital CEO Craig Aasved said. “We’re not being cavalier about this … This is somebody’s life.”