Report details mismanagement of East Helena Police Department

Those interviewed said Harrington would often speak poorly about other employees, calling into question their work, in what the report describes as "an attempt to turn them against each other."

The report says he also cast doubt on other law enforcement agencies and city employees, "causing his staff to be cautious in trusting or working with these individuals," the report states.

Harrington had everything go through him, the report states. Employees were not communicating with others, facilitating the isolation.

Harrington also reportedly engaged in questionable surveillance of his employees. He installed cameras in the department that he could monitor remotely and installed GPS devices in each patrol car set up to alert him when the vehicles engaged in various actions.

"(Department employees) noted he would often make comments about the things they had done in the office, which he would only have been aware of if he was watching them on video," the Crosby report states.

In December 2019, the department hired a part-time administrative support specialist. That part-time employee was laid off three months later for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic with no apparent involvement of human resource staff.