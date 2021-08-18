 Skip to main content
REO Speedwagon's Saturday show at Civic Center moved to Sept. 13
REO Speedwagon's Saturday show at Civic Center moved to Sept. 13

REO Speedwagon in Concert - Mansfield, Mass.

American rock band REO Speedwagon, with bass player Bruce Hall and lead guitarist Dave Amato, performs Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass. 

 Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP

The REO Speedwagon concert that was scheduled for Saturday at the Helena Civic Center has been moved to Sept. 13 to give tour personnel more time to recover from COVID-19, officials said.

People should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the new date, the civic center posted on its Facebook page. For those unable to attend the new date, refund requests expire Aug. 24.

To receive a refund, people must exchange their tickets at the Civic Center Box Office, open weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

REO Speedwagon formed in 1967 at college in Champaign, Illinois. REO (named after the precursor to the light truck) rode to gigs in station wagons, hopping from small gigs to even smaller gigs, just to get their name out. The band rode the top of the charts with a RIAA-certified 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million worldwide, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles.

