REO Speedwagon's Saturday show at Civic Center moved to Sept. 13

REO Speedwagon formed in 1967 at college in Champaign, Illinois. REO (named after the precursor to the light truck) rode to gigs in station wagons, hopping from small gigs to even smaller gigs, just to get their name out. The band rode the top of the charts with a RIAA-certified 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million worldwide, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles.