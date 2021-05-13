REO Speedwagon rolling into Helena on Aug. 21

REO Speedwagon will be coming to the Helena Civic Center on Aug. 21.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at www.helenaciviccenter.com.

At the center of REO is vocalist Kevin Cronin, who is joined by Bruce Hall on bass, keyboardist Neal Doughty, Dave Amato on lead guitar and drummer Bryan Hitt.

REO Speedwagon formed in 1967 at college in Champaign, Illinois. REO (named after the precursor to the light truck) rode to gigs in station wagons, hopping from small gigs to even smaller gigs, just to get their name out.

By the early ‘70s, the band carved a path that was eventually followed by STYX, Kansas, Cheap Trick and others. Platinum albums and freeform FM radio staples such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out” followed, setting the stage for 1980’ explosive Hi Infidelity (received the Recording Industry Association of America’s 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the U.S.).

REO rode the top of the charts with a RIAA-certified 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million worldwide, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles.

The band has recorded dozens of albums and performed thousands of concerts. The civic center joined with Pepper Entertainment for the show.

