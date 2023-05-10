A general aviation aircraft made an emergency landing south of Sieben on Wednesday afternoon, officials said, adding no one was injured.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said a Cessna 150 owned by Sleeping Giant Flying Club and its single male occupant ran low on fuel between Helena and Gates of the Mountain and made the emergency landing in an empty field near Sperry Drive and Interstate 15.

Dutton said the pilot "did a good job landing in the field. There was no damage to the aircraft or him."

The pilot reportedly took off from Helena Regional Airport and was operating the plane over Helena's North Valley in what is referred to as the "north practice area," a swath of sky commonly used by general aviators training.

Dutton said his deputy worked in tandem with the Montana Aeronautics Division of the Department of Transportation, as is protocol for any aviation-related incident.

The deputy reportedly helped the pilot obtain more fuel and blocked off the small roadway adjacent to the field to allow the pilot to get the plane airborne again within the uncontrolled airspace.

Sleeping Giant Flying Club's website states the "club's emphasis is on safety and continuing education for the weekend pilot."

An employee who answered the club's phone Wednesday confirmed the plane belonged to the club.

It lists the plane on its website among four others owned by the club.

The 1973 Cessna 150L Commuter is available for club members to fly for $36 an hour, and scheduling of a flight can be done online.

"Under supervision of our Director of Maintenance, our fleet is maintained in-house on a continuous inspection program that meets or exceeds the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) requirements. As a member, you are part-owner of the aircraft and therefore you are provided with substantial insurance benefits," the website states.