Renowned puppet artists perform at The Myrna Loy Puppet Festival

They include an Afghan mother, a Syrian man, a boy from El Salvador, a father and daughter from Burundi, a ghost from a 1940s war in Europe and a caterpillar.

“We don’t know what happens to most of these people,” Bass said of the thousands of refugees around the world. Research indicates only 1 % of refugees find a new home.

Another layer of the story is the ensemble acting out how the refugees will be received in this country, portraying racism, fear, Islamophobia and more.

“A lot of it is in song...extraordinary songs,” said Bass, who wrote the text and worked with composer Brendan Taaffe, who wrote the music.

The ensemble of puppeteers are all singers and actors, and they are manipulating full-body puppet figures that are one-third life size.

“It’s a form of puppetry that’s taken root in the United States and Europe, based on our understanding of bunraku, a Japanese classical form of puppetry.”

The play also uses three crankies or scrolls. “Through the crankies we can see the magnitude of the migration and the kind of journey they were on.”