Remembering the 'Black Devils': World War II First Special Service Force was stationed at Fort Harrison

It was July 9, 1942, when the First Special Service Force was created at Fort Harrison, a blend of U.S. and Canadian special forces that later became known as the "Black Devils" and the "Devil's Brigade."

The 3,000 soldiers fought in some of the most dangerous places on Earth. They were a fearsome fighting force designed to fight where no other group could, according to an article in the Helena Independent Record in 2018.

Troops originally trained at Fort Harrison in Helena because it offered both a place to practice parachuting as well as cross-country skiing, climbing and other outdoor skills. They received intensive training in stealth tactics, rock-climbing, mountain warfare and winter conditions survival. They were armed and trained with a variety of non-standard weapons. A fighting knife was made exclusively for the force called the V-42 combat knife, a derivative of the Fairbairn-Sykes fighting knife.

It spearheaded the Italian Campaign of World War II, said Bill Woon, former executive director of the First Special Service Force Association, taking on the task of clearing the Nazis from the mountaintops of the Winter Line. They entered combat on Dec. 3, 1943, with a strength of 1,800 men, and completed their mission on Jan. 17, 1944, with fewer than 500 men. The Force’s success in clearing the mountaintops was crucial to the control of the main north/south highway to Rome.

The Force was nicknamed “The Black Devils,” reportedly by a German officer in his diary, because of their blackened faces and stealth in combat. Again, the USSF was the “tip of the spear” on the drive to Rome, and is credited with being the first Allied patrol to enter Rome on June 4, 1944.

“In 251 days of combat, the Force suffered 2314 casualties ... captured over 30,000 prisoners, won five US campaign stars, eight Canadian battle honors, and never failed a mission,” Woon said.

Its 80th anniversary was celebrated Saturday at Fort Harrison.

Little is known about the photographer behind many of the images for this story.

The First Special Service Force Association obtained the digital negatives and supplied them to special forces historians at Fort Bragg. The negatives have since been digitized.