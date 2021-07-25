Remembering 'Stagecoach Mary': Highway 'adopted' in honor of first Black woman to win Postal Service contract

Movie star and fellow Montanan Gary Cooper, in a 1959 issue of Ebony magazine, said Fields “could whip any two men in the territory” and “had a fondness for hard liquor that was matched only by her capacity to put it away.”

There is so much to her story. Fields was born to slavery in Tennessee about 1832, but an exact date is not known. After the Civil War she held various jobs and was sent to the Montana Territory in 1884 to help establish a school for Native American girls at St. Peter’s Mission, west of Cascade.

Her frequent use of profanity and temperament made the religious community uncomfortable, social media accounts state. In 1894, after several complaints and an incident with a male coworker "that involved gunplay," the bishop barred her from the convent and Fields moved to Cascade where she opened a tavern. It closed due to bankruptcy about 10 months later.

In 1895, Fields, then 60, won the contract for the delivery of U.S. mail from Cascade to St. Peter’s Mission. It was a job she held until 1903. She used a stagecoach to deliver mail and had the help of nearby Ursuline nuns, who relied on her for help at their mission, according to a history of her posted on the Great Falls Rising Facebook page.