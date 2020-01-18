My first remembrance of Martin Luther King, Jr., takes me home to my Mississippi roots, to the hot and humid, sleepy deep South of a time long ago — the heart of the Bible belt. Growing up in the strife-torn South of our country in the 1950s and 1960s was not easy. But, as with you, I am today a product of all my past — the good and the bad.
Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr., Day 2020, and I remember. I remember my small home town in east central Mississippi, where the ratio was six blacks to one white. I remember “white” and “colored” over the water fountains in the county courthouse. I remember the blacks coming to town every Saturday afternoon to shop. I remember my humiliation when my family told me how as a young boy I complained about the “smells” of some black people (there was little or no indoor plumbing then for blacks).
I remember the summer of 1963 and the murder of the three civil rights workers in Neshoba County, not 40 miles from my hometown. I remember becoming a Christian and trying to put Christianity with the prejudice I saw in my home, town, and with my friends.
I remember my daddy getting in trouble for harassing blacks and having to go to court. I remember the poll tax making it almost impossible for blacks to vote — but I also remember the election of the first black in Noxubee County. I remember “colored news” finally disappearing from our weekly town newspaper. I remember the march at Selma and my daddy angrily watching it on TV.
I remember as editor of my high school yearbook our principal requiring permission of everyone who was to be pictured in the yearbook — simply because of integration from five black children in 1967. I remember receiving a school yearbook in 1968 with half the pictures saying “picture unavailable.”
I remember April 4, 1968, and the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., at the Lorane Motel in Memphis — walking through the den and seeing the news flash on television. I remember having a crush on a beautiful, talented black girl at the University of Southern Mississippi in the fall of 1968 but never being able to act upon it. I remember. I remember it all. For I lived it and I will never forget it.
As a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, I strive to preach God’s word as I see it, interpret it, and experience it — always leaving freedom for each individual to read and interpret. I preach “love one another.” I preach it even though I still see racism today in churches, in our restaurants -- subtle as it is. I preach it because I see it from the international border to Last Chance Gulch.
I preach “love one another” because we are not loving one another. I preach it because I still hear innuendos, even slight, concerning a Mexican or an Asian. I see it. I hear it. I am sensitive to it. And all that I have lived comes back once again because I remember. I have lived it, and though far from my Mississippi home, I still sadly live it.
And so Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, we remember the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., a man who stood for right, for justice, for equality, for non-violence no matter his own personal sins and transgressions — a man who today embodies for the world justice and mercy. May we consider this day one of the most important days we can recognize as Americans.
Today I also ask forgiveness of every black person who reads this column — in Lewis and Clark Country, Noxubee County, and all places. I ask forgiveness for the racial prejudice and hate I experienced in my family, home, and town — and even in my own heart. I ask forgiveness of my black brothers and sisters for all done against them by my own and my family’s generations that came before.
For every Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, will I remember. Every day of my life will I seek to “love one another,” regardless of skin color. Every day of my life will I seek a world of love and peace.
