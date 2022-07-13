Remembering Kyle: Sculpture donated by Boundy family installed in Wesleyan Park

A sculpture over two years in the making now stands in Wesleyan Park for all to enjoy.

The sculpture was donated to the city by Bret and Renee Boundy in honor of their son Kyle, who died in a 2017 car crash when he was 26.

“There is a new sculpture just east of the Civic Center because there was once a young man whose life dream was to bring art and music to the world,” said Bret Boundy. “He gave almost all of his own artwork away, sometimes to complete strangers, because he felt that gifted art was the most valuable. When he died much too young, we felt that the momentum of his life would be best used to create a gift of art to the city. Our intent was not to create a memorial to him.”

Kyle was “very interesting,” Bret said. He said Kyle rebooted his life when the Boundys moved from Wyoming to Montana, choosing not to let anxiety take over. He worked multiple jobs from farming to pizza delivery, and traveled all over on his bike, riding on mountain trails and dirt roads across Montana to the Pacific Ocean and in the southwest.

“In all of his travels, he spoke the most about the people he met – hikers, hunters, homeless people, ranchers, small town diner waitresses – and he felt that he learned something from every one of them,” Bret said.

Kyle’s family took proposals for a sculpture in March of 2020, eventually choosing a design by Paul Hogan in September 2020, according to previous reporting from the Independent Record. Hogan’s design was a stainless steel guitar made of layers of metal.

Hogan, the sculpture’s designer, got connected with the project after hearing about it on an email chain. A teacher in Great Falls and owner of Spabloc Industries, Hogan didn’t know Kyle, but when he read about him, some ideas sparked. So, he started drawing them up and eventually reached the guitar idea that he proposed to the city.

“It’s one of the more challenging but rewarding pieces that I’ve worked on,” Hogan said. He added that, though he never met Kyle, he enjoyed working with the Boundy family.

Bret described Hogan as “a humble and patient human being.” In addition to the guitar sculpture funded by the Boundy family, Hogan has pieces in Lewistown, Great Falls and Miles City.

The Helena Public Art Committee also helped the Boundy family with making the sculpture a reality. Bret said the committee was especially helpful with putting out a request for the proposals with a budget, and that over 20 submissions were reviewed.

“We were surprised by the number of beautiful, thoughtful, interesting designs and it was a very difficult choice,” Bret said.

While the family originally wanted to put the sculpture somewhere off the beaten path, there were concerns about this.

But Bret said he thinks the sculpture, which was installed June 27, has found an appropriate home by the Civic Center.

“The sculpture is very well executed and lively in the way it seems to change as you move around it and the way its stainless-steel surface interplays with the shifting light of any given day,” Bret said. “It manages to still be approachable while still being a bit unusual. I hope it inspires others to pursue their own artistic aspirations.”

On July 19 at 6 p.m., the city will host an unveiling ceremony for the sculpture, according to Bridget Johnston, a community facilities assistant with the city of Helena. Speakers at that event will include the mayor, the Boundy family and Hogan.