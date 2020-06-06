Remembering D-Day: Helena's Wayne Tuttle survived machine-gun fire in 1944

The Germans had literally flooded the area, the result being that most of his painful journey passed through cold water in the dark.

"I could only think of one thing," Tuttle related, 60 years later, “to get Mrs. Tuttle’s little boy Wayne back to the coast."

With no food - "I threw the three tins of K-rations they gave us away as soon as we landed. I knew I wasn't going have time to eat" - he recalled every once in a while he would encounter a Frenchman, who would provide him with gulps of Cognac or Calvados.

On D-Day plus 6, the tough Oregon cowboy finally reached the American lines. He was sent to the hospital in England, where the doctors wanted to amputate his leg, which was afflicted with gangrene and was black from his toes to his knee.

"But I told them no. Let the tail go with hide," Tuttle said. The limb was spared, although leaving a horrible scar that ran the full length of his lower leg.

The wound would not stop draining and he sustained three operations over the next six months. During his hospital stay, he went several months without pay. After a brief investigation, he was told that the reason he wasn't being paid was because he had been reported absent without leave.