The season after Easter Sunday is often filled with stories of the resurrected Jesus appearing to people.

The most common one is the story of Thomas. When Jesus visits the disciples, Thomas is absent. They tell him all about seeing the resurrected Jesus, but Thomas is skeptical. He had just seen the man die. And while words are nice, they aren’t enough. He demands to see Jesus in the flesh.

A few days later, the disciples are all together again — Thomas, too. And Jesus appears through all the walls, figuratively and physically. He allows Thomas to touch his scars, and he invites him to see and believe.

When clumped together and tied with a neat bow, these encounters, specifically Thomas’ story, can become a collection of shameful behaviors we are taught to avoid.

Faith becomes a competitive sport, and we sneer at Thomas’ ridiculousness.

I invite you to think past this and instead connect with deep, human grief. Sorrow. Pain. Terror. Vulnerability.

What if Thomas was a grieving human who wanted the embodiment of mercy? Maybe the scariest part of this story is that Jesus shows up in all the mess doing what he does best: making abundant life accessible.

Relationships are the lifeblood of Intermountain’s therapeutic model. In my work as the chaplain and recreation coordinator, this looks like an art project that can build trust, a camping trip that can build frustration tolerance, or a game that can build reciprocity.

It’s not about the activities or the supplies, but it’s about the relationship and connection a kiddo makes with the important adults in their life.

The art project allows for distrust. The tent assembly accepts frustration. The game’s main rule is that one arrives authentically. This can be a whole range of emotions and behaviors. When we meet each other in our grief (because we all have it), connection can thrive.

When Thomas was bummed he didn’t see Jesus, the disciples lectured him. Jesus met him with supportive kindness. When we can see Thomas with this kindness, it opens the door for us to see ourselves with that kindness as well.

In my favorite children’s Bible, they interpret Thomas’s emotion as “wonder.”

This is a powerful word.

Wondering encourages us to imagine without losing touch with where we currently are. Wondering leaves room for surprise and challenge. It takes practice to not assume, and it can take a bit of doubt and critical thinking to stay grounded in authenticity. I have had the privilege to witness making abundant life accessible through the use of wondering.

One day, a kiddo was struggling, and I heard a staff person say, “I wonder what it will feel like when you trust that you deserve love and care.” This acknowledges where the kiddo is. It doesn’t fix it immediately. It doesn’t lessen the weight of reality. But it begins the imagination engine.

Grieving Thomas wondering what it would be like to see Jesus again might be my favorite image of hope today.

It doesn’t erase the experiences Thomas has had. It doesn’t shame him into isolation. It begins a messy, authentic journey to abundant life. Where are you wondering these days? Where are you grieving? Who is grieving around you? How can you wonder with them?