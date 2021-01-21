Registration opens Friday for Lewis and Clark County COVID vaccine clinics

Lewis and Clark Public Health scheduled two more drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Jan. 26 and 27 for residents age 70 and older. Online registration for the clinics will begin Friday at 9 a.m.

The clinics, which will again be held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, are a continuation of Phase 1B, Tier 1 of the county's vaccine rollout plan, which includes those age 70 and older. Health care workers who were eligible to receive the vaccine during Phase 1A but did not do so are still eligible to be vaccinated during this current phase.

In a Thursday press release, local health officials said that due to availability, the number of slots available will again be capped at 900 and divided over the two days.

During the previous clinics' registration event, the 900 available slots were reserved within minutes of becoming available. As such, LCPH is recommending those interested in registering create a free, required account with the third-party company administering the registration process, Eventbrite, ahead of time.

A video tutorial on how to register and the links to the registration website can be found on LCPH's COVID-19 Hub, www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.