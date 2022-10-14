Registration no longer required to use Helena developer's trails

Sussex Construction is no longer requiring the public to register before using its private trails at the base of Mount Helena, saying the registration requirements have been misunderstood.

“That was our fault and it caused a lot of hard feelings," Sussex Construction CEO Ron Bartsch said. "That was not our intent.”

The trails are located on the developer's property just beyond the city's western border. Sussex Construction has submitted an application to build a 59-acre, 179-unit subdivision called Westside Woods on the land, which would be annexed into the city if approved by the Helena City Commission.

The developer recently installed eight signs on the property noting that trespassing was prohibited without prior registration. To register, trail users were required to add their name to an online petition supporting the subdivision plan or obtain permission by emailing info@sussexconstruction.com.

“Sussex Construction values access to public land, so we plan to include public trails and open spaces with art installations in our proposed neighborhood, Westside Woods,” the signs said. “We hope we can count on our good neighbors to support Westside Woods so we may install the public trails. If we do not receive the support of the neighborhood, current trails will no longer be available for public use.”

The signage has since been replaced with new signs welcoming the public to use the trails without prior registration.

“We are sorry for our mistake with the prior signage," the new signs say. "We encourage you to enjoy these trails that cross this land and we hope that you can accept our apology.”

Bartsch said the prior signage was meant to inform people about the way Sussex Construction plans to use the land, adding that the developer feels strongly about providing public access at all of its developments.

“That was unfortunately miscommunicated, and therefore we wish to set the record straight,” he said.

If the subdivision project is approved, Bartsch said, it would include about a mile and a half of public trails that closely follow the existing trail system on the land. More than 30% of the development would become public land so it could never be closed in the future, he said.

He said Sussex Construction has been working closely with Prickly Pear Land Trust, which aims to preserve and protect the rural character of land in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson, Broadwater and Powell counties.

“PPLT values community responsiveness and we thank Sussex for allowing continued access to their land and the trails on it,” Prickly Pear Land Trust Executive Director Mary Hollow said.

The proposed subdivision is facing opposition from some nearby residents, who have raised a variety of concerns related to traffic, block lengths, street layouts, dead ends and housing density.

Sarah Perry, president of the Save Helena Westside group that formed to oppose the project, said she hopes the developers will continue to listen to the public's concerns.

“I absolutely agree that Sussex made a mistake by using strong-arm tactics with the message on their signs. Once the public was made aware, they sure responded!” Perry said in an email. “This ‘change of heart’ on the part of Sussex is why every voice matters and why every side of the issue deserves to be heard. Save Helena Westside sincerely hopes that as the public continue to raise their individual and collective voices about grave safety and infrastructure concerns, Sussex will show a similar willingness to listen and to change their plans based on public response.”

Sussex Construction representatives plan to be on the Westside Woods property Saturday afternoon to visit with community members, answer questions about the subdivision project and address any concerns about the prior signage, Bartsch said. They can be found on the north end of their property along LeGrande Cannon trail for a few hours beginning around 2 p.m., he said.

“We want this to be an opportunity for people to come communicate with us,” he said.