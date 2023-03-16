Champions

At Cinemark and Myrna Loy

(PG-13)

Grade: B

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

At Cinemark

(R)

Grade: B-

“Champions,” a comedy starring young people with disabilities, gets one thing completely right: All the key characters are themselves disabled, and director Bobby Farrelly allowed them to rework the script to make it realistic and sensitive.

That’s huge.

Bobby, one of the Farrelly brothers, is an activist for people with disabilities. He clearly had all the right motivations behind making “Champions.”

Why, then, didn’t the script have the courage of its convictions to let these refreshing kids have center stage in the story of their own lives? It’s almost as if Farrelly didn’t trust a story focused exclusively on athletes with disabilities to sell enough tickets.

So, the script inserts a competing second theme about foul-mouthed Woody Harrelson, a coach having a fling with a feisty lady.

The story even starts in bed, with no kids in sight.

Eventually, we meet the team composed of delightful “actors” who play themselves with panache.

Sadly, the script’s humor too often slips across the thin line between a gentle-spirited good time and an insensitive comedy that nudges us to laugh at their limitations.

The further I got from the theater, the less funny this movie seemed. I so wanted to love this.

I ended up loving the players, but being disappointed in the gutless script about a washed up coach begrudgingly coaching kids with disabilities.

Initially, the coach is disgusted and even drops the “R” word once. But Harrelson is dressed down for his insensitivity and slowly learns to love them – and they begin to win games.

Meanwhile, he and the lady agree to friendship with benefits – a relationship that robs the film of time that might have been spent deepening our understanding of the young cast, and the very real obstacles they overcome every day.

Good intentions. Lame execution. Lost opportunity.

For a second outing, I headed to “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre,” a mindless action cliché starring Jason Statham as a spy named Orson Fortune.

Guy Ritchie unapologetically exploits the James Bond spy formula telegraphing every move, with no semblance of originality. Fortune saves the world, yet again. Oorah.

For reasons unknown, on this day, I enjoyed traveling to exotic locations, visiting lavish mansions and hobnobbing with the filthy rich dressed in Oscar-night garb.

I didn’t mind the stupid story. I was just buckled in for the slick ride.

I’ll confess “Fortune” was my guilty pleasure, a mindless action film I enjoyed.

I guess I was just happy to see fancy cars speed down waterfront highways across a big screen.