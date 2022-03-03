Reels, jigs, fiddles and more: Dervish returns to The Myrna Loy

If you’ve been in a wee bit of a COVID funk these days, Dervish offers a healing dose of irresistibly lively music.

One of the world’s favorite Irish bands, Dervish, performs at The Myrna Loy 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, just in time to welcome in St. Paddy’s Day.

“It’s just such a happy music,” said lead singer Cathy Jordan in a previous IR interview, of why Irish music is such an international favorite. ”There’s so much in it. There’s a myriad of emotion that it can carry -- from the high energy tunes that are full of joy to the more mournful ballads, and everything in between.”

The BBC awarded Dervish a Lifetime Achievement Award and called them “an icon of Irish music.”

Since the band formed in 1989, they’ve played in venues across the globe – from the intimate theater at The Myrna Loy to performing for 250,000 at one of the world’s largest music festivals, Rock in Rio.

And they’ve shared billing with such artists as James Brown, Neil Young and Sting.

Joining Jordan, who plays bodhran, guitar and vocals, are Michael Holmes, on bouzouki; Shane Mitchell, accordion; Tom Morrow, fiddle; Liam Kelly, flute and vocals; and Brian McDonagh on mandola and vocals.

“We will be playing a combination of songs from previous albums (13 to date) as well as songs from our newest album ‘The Great Irish Songbook,'” said Jordan in an email interview while they were in transit to the States from Ireland. “It will be a lively night with something to suit all moods.”

Over the years, they’ve made regular stops at The Myrna on their international tours.

In 2020, they were on their way here for a March 19 concert at The Myrna, when COVID shut down venues and borders across the world.

“I would encourage everyone to come out and support live music again,” Jordan said.

“It has been a very difficult time for the arts sector in general with everything closed down, and the arts sector was the last to re-open.

“I would like to encourage everyone to come out and support live music again. We need you to help bring it all back to life again, and I for one will do my absolute best to put on a lively, exciting, exhilarating show that will send everyone home happy.

“We’ve all been through a lot over the last couple of years and a lot of healing needs to take place. There is a lot of healing to be found in music and the arts in general.”

She also plans some storytelling.

“Everyone loves a good story and the Irish love them more than most. I find that storytelling combined with the music is very powerful and adds another dimension to the show and helps people engage on a deeper, more meaningful level, as well as being great fun.”

During the COVID lull in their traveling, they’re trying new things.

“We all embraced technology and did some online gigs and teaching sessions,” she said. “I myself got online every day at 5 to sing a song and had an audience of up to 10,000 every day from all around the world. It became a great comfort to me and all the people who engaged with it for the 60 days.

“I became aware more of the beauty on my doorstep and wrote some songs in praise of my surroundings.

“After I finished my 60-day-song marathon I started working on a few albums.

“The first is an album of songs written by Brendan Graham, a wonderful Irish songwriter; the second, an album of Irish lullabies with singer Nuala Kennedy; and the third, an album of songs celebrating women in traditional music. I have never been busier really.”

The News Journal (Delaware) described Dervish as: “The most compelling, most soulful Irish traditional folk band playing today.”

“If you need an urgent injection of nourishment for your mind, body and spirit, treat yourself to The Great Irish Songbook.” –Hot Press

Tickets are $35 and available at 15 N. Ewing St.,https://themyrnaloy.com/.

For more information, call 406-443-0287. Face masks required. Audience size limited.

