Red Scarf Project underway to aid Montana's foster youths

Department of Public Health and Human Services and Reach Higher Montana officials over the next several months will mail more than 50 care packages to support Montana’s youth in foster care pursuing postsecondary education as part of the Red Scarf Project.

Reach Higher Montana and Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) staff spent time this week assembling care packages for Montana youth, now or previously in foster care, who are now enrolled in the fall semester of a postsecondary program, and receiving Educational Training Voucher (ETV) funds.

In February 2023, students enrolled in only the spring semester will receive a Valentine’s Day package.

The care packages will include homemade red scarves with special notes from the donors, and personal care items including a cookbook, monthly bill planner, chewing gum, snacks, Emergen-C, socks, gloves, and a small frying pan.

DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said the project is a way to brighten the students’ day and provide them with some essential items.

“We want them to know how proud we are of them as they diligently work to pursue their educational goals,” Brereton said in a news release, adding the DPHHS stands ready to help however it can.

The ETVs, administered by Reach Higher Montana, support Montana’s foster youth in their efforts to attain postsecondary education. Eligible students can receive up to $5,000 per year for up to five years to offset costs educational costs. The ETV program is available to participants up to age 26. In 2022, 43 Montana students received ETVs this fall, and it’s expected another 10 will receive them next spring.

“The care packages are one way to show our continued support for Montana’s youth,” said Rhonda Safford of Reach Higher Montana. “Over the years we’ve heard back from previous recipients about how much it means to them to receive a package, and we’re excited to continue this tradition. We also really appreciate the support this program receives from Montanans through the donated scarves.”

Reach Higher Montana helps students pursue educational opportunities and works with DPHHS to ensure that foster youth in Montana feel supported in their efforts to attain postsecondary education, by providing specific funding and programs to help those students reach their educational goals. Learn more at www.ReachHigherMontana.org.