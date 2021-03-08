Red Roof Cafe owner guilty of accountability to arson

Red Roof Cafe owner Maureen Therese Doubek, 60, of Helena, was found guilty by a jury of felony accountability to arson in connection with a 2018 fire that destroyed the local restaurant.

The jury members deliberated for more than four hours before returning their guilty verdict on Monday. The jury found Doubek not guilty of felony conspiracy.

Her trial lasted nearly a week and saw prosecutors and the defense interview more than five witnesses. Among those witnesses was Brad Rae Richardson, who admitted to setting fire to the Westside Helena cafe on Oct. 20, 2018, and said he did so at the behest of Doubek.

Richardson was the key witness for the state. Richardson met Doubek in 2016 and rented a trailer on the property of the cafe in August 2018. A police investigation determined that Richardson used a mattress and other items from inside the trailer when he lit the cafe on fire.

"She said to make sure I burned it to the ground," said Richardson, during his testimony. "So there wouldn't be any evidence."