Red flag warning issued for Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for high wildfire potential for central and eastern Montana starting Tuesday evening.

Dry and warm conditions will continue to cause fuels to dry, and isolated to possibly scattered dry thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon. These dry thunderstorms may spark new fires, and the winds that they may create could cause existing fires to behave erratically, the weather service said.

Areas affected by the warning include the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest including the Helena, Townsend and Lincoln ranger districts as well as the Rocky Mountain Front.

The red flag warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast in the high 70s to mid-80s, with winds at 5-15 mph but erratic with gusts of up to 40 mph. Relative humidity is forecast at about 15%.

