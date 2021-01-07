Red Cross donors could win trip to 2022 Super Bowl LVI

The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this month, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge people – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage.
Those who donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
In addition, those who come to give through Jan. 20, will also be entered to win the Big Game at Home package for a viewing experience at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.
People can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”
COVID-19 survivors may have antibodies in their plasma that could give a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.
Blood donation opportunities in Helena are:
- Jan. 12: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Compassus Hospice Services, 1075 N, Rodney St. Ste. 102
- Jan. 13: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
- Jan. 14: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
- Jan. 15: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Peter's Medical Group, 2550 Broadway
- Jan. 20: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B
- Jan 21: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1610 E 6th Ave.
- Jan. 25: Noon-5:30 p.m., Kenny Simpson Nissan, 3135 Prospect Ave.
- Jan. 27: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Carroll College Campus Center, Carroll College Campus Center, 1601 N. Benton Ave.
- Jan. 28: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Carroll College Campus Center, Carroll College Campus Center, 1601 N. Benton Ave.
