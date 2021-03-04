Red Cross delivers $3,400 in items to Montana VA for vets and families

It was just a little bit of everything, but to the people who work with veterans and their families in the Montana VA Health Care System, it meant a lot.

A vehicle from the Montana Red Cross delivered nearly 800 items worth $3,400 Thursday to the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center to help veteran communities. The items, purchased through a Department of Defense grant, include socks, gloves, sweatshirts and hygiene products for homeless veterans. It also included baby shampoo, baby lotion and slippers for veterans who are new or expecting moms; puzzles and leathercraft kits to support the VA's recreational therapy program; and cooking supplies that will be used in the VA's cooking therapy program.

“It’s so exciting,” said Amy Claridge, the acting chief of voluntary service for the Montana VA.

“We’re absolutely thrilled at Montana VA for this to come in,” she said. “It’s going to have a huge impact on veterans and their families.”

Employees from the VA and Red Cross made short work of emptying the vehicle that was stuffed with boxes. The items were moved to the inside of the medical center.

Sara Cease, manager of the Red Cross’ Service to the Armed Forces program, said the Montana VA let them know what items were needed.