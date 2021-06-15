Record-setting heat wave subsides as fire conditions worsen in Helena area

The heat wave currently smoldering across the western half of Montana shattered daily temperature records Monday.

The Helena Regional Airport reported a high temperature Monday of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous high for that calendar day of 96 degrees set in 1987, according to the National Weather Service's Great Falls Forecast Office.

The temperature in Helena was also the highest in the state Monday.

NWS Meteorologist Paul Nutter said 13 locations across north-central and southwestern Montana set daily temperature highs yesterday.

"It's pretty unusual to see this many records set in one weather event," Nutter said of the early season heat wave that is more typically seen in later summer months. "While not unprecedented, it is unusual to be this hot this early."

Additionally, the area has seen little precipitation lately. Nutter said the multi-day rain events typical of June in western Montana have largely been absent this year.

As such, southeastern portions of Lewis and Clark County are under a red flag warning, meaning critical fire weather conditions are occurring now. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures all contribute to extreme fire behavior.