Record highs logged in Helena and Bozeman Monday

Record high temperatures were logged in Helena and Bozeman Monday, the National Weather Service said.

At the Helena Regional Airport, Monday’s high of 69 degrees beat the previous record of 65 degrees set on the same day in 1975.

At Montana State University in Bozeman, Monday’s high of 65 degrees beat the previous record of 63 set on the same day in 1934.

At Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Monday’s high of 67 degrees beat the previous record of 64 degrees set on the same day in 1941.

Dillon tied its record high of 61 degrees on Monday. This record was set on the same day in 1999.

The downslope winds accompanying a windstorm that brought gusts of up to 80 mph to some parts of the state are partly responsible for the warmer temperatures, said Scott Coulston, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls. As strong winds move over the ridgetop of a mountain range and down the other side, the descending and accelerating air is compressed by the increasing air pressure, which results in warming.

In addition, Coulter said, “We were ahead of a cold front, so the warm air was already moving to the area.”

