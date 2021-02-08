'Record-challenging' cold to remain in Helena this week

7 Day Forecast
Bristling below-freezing temperatures and light snow are in the Helena-area’s foreseeable future, as what was recently considered a mild winter took off the kid gloves and delivered a cold knockout punch to the jaw.
The National Weather Service said there will be very cold temperatures coupled with wind chill across Montana this week caused by an arctic cold front. They describe it on their website as “record-challenging” cold air.
“Though light, the winds will make the air feel much colder, with wind chill values below -35 degrees at times” in various areas of Montana, they wrote. “These wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 5-10 minutes to exposed skin.”
They said there will be some light snow accumulation. The National Weather Service said February is one of the driest months and it does not take much precipitation to be above normal.
It’s a far cry from the somewhat balmy winter the area had experienced up until the past weekend.
Officials with Lewis and Clark Public Health said the weather would not deter COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week and precautions will be taken to make sure people and workers remain warm.
The county will have first-dose vaccinations Tuesday and Wednesday -- for Phase 1b, Tier 1 (people ages 70 and older) and Phase 1a eligible people, by appointment only -- at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. A clinic for second doses will debut Thursday and Friday at Carroll College.
“It will be business as usual,” said Eric Merchant, administrator of the communicable disease control and prevention division for Lewis and Clark Public Health. He said there will be sheds at the various drive-thru clinics where parking line workers can keep warm and those getting the shots will not have to get out of their vehicles. He said people will also be offered hot chocolate.
“We will have lots of creature comforts,” he said.
The weather service said Monday would have a high of 3 and a low of -11 in the Helena area, and Tuesday will have a high of 8 and low of -6, with wind chills as low as -20. Wednesday will have a high of 5 and low of -18. Thursday will be a cold, hard kick in the pants with a high of -8 and low of -19. Wednesday and Thursday will also have a 20% chance of snow.
Friday will have a high of 1 and a low of -12. Saturday will have a high near 4 and a low at -6. Sunday will have a high near 12.
And officials offer a reminder to make sure pets have adequate access to shelter if outside.
It appears that it will start getting a little warmer starting Feb. 15, according to the National Weather Service.
Joshua Babargello, operations manager at Knights Towing, said their trucks have been working nonstop since the snowstorm hit.
“It’s a pretty slick and slidey place out there,” he said, adding he pulled four people off Boulder Hill Sunday and saw four other tow companies helping other drivers in the area.
Barbargello, who was on his way up MacDonald Pass to help a driver whose car was stuck warned drivers to be careful, saying there is a layer of ice hidden underneath the snow on the roadway.
Cold weather did not turn into brisk business Monday at Firetower Coffee on Last Chance Gulch. Faith Johnson, the manager, said pay parking discourages customers from coming in for a cup of Joe.
She said people don’t want to fiddle with parking meters or entering license plate numbers into parking kiosks when temperatures dip below freezing.
Johnson said there have been parking issues in the past, but the problem is worse in subzero temperatures.
She said as of Monday morning the shop had 30-40 customers, as opposed to 75-150 on a good day.
Johnson also said the dip in customers may be reflected in the dip in the weather.
“Nobody really likes cold weather at the beginning,” she said, but added Firetower does provide “a warm atmosphere.”
The latest storm has turned deadly as Dave Kono, 60, of Kalispell, was buried after being caught in an avalanche while snowmobiling Saturday in the Swan Range east of Kalispell, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office told the Flathead Beacon. He had an avalanche beacon, but was unresponsive when located by the other snowmobilers.