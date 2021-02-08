'Record-challenging' cold to remain in Helena this week

“It will be business as usual,” said Eric Merchant, administrator of the communicable disease control and prevention division for Lewis and Clark Public Health. He said there will be sheds at the various drive-thru clinics where parking line workers can keep warm and those getting the shots will not have to get out of their vehicles. He said people will also be offered hot chocolate.

“We will have lots of creature comforts,” he said.

The weather service said Monday would have a high of 3 and a low of -11 in the Helena area, and Tuesday will have a high of 8 and low of -6, with wind chills as low as -20. Wednesday will have a high of 5 and low of -18. Thursday will be a cold, hard kick in the pants with a high of -8 and low of -19. Wednesday and Thursday will also have a 20% chance of snow.

Friday will have a high of 1 and a low of -12. Saturday will have a high near 4 and a low at -6. Sunday will have a high near 12.

And officials offer a reminder to make sure pets have adequate access to shelter if outside.

It appears that it will start getting a little warmer starting Feb. 15, according to the National Weather Service.