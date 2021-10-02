Recalls, removals and regret… how do we deal with the past?

For instance, Paul wrote to the believers in Philippi,

“It’s not that I have already reached this goal or have already been perfected, but I pursue it, so that I may grab hold of it because Christ grabbed hold of me for just this purpose. Brothers and sisters, I myself don’t think I’ve reached it, but I do this one thing: I forget about the things behind me and reach out for the things ahead of me. The goal I pursue is the prize of God’s upward call in Christ Jesus.” (Phil 3:12-14, CEB)

Paul had good reason to want to forget his past… he had been an enemy of Jesus and his followers. In his zeal to uphold the religious system he knew, he had Jesus’ followers thrown in jail and even oversaw the stoning death of at least one (see Acts 7:58-8:1). But did Paul truly forget his past? When he came to realize the error of his ways and accept Jesus as his leader and was forgiven of his sins… did Paul bury his past never to be remembered?

“Forgive and forget” is bumper-sticker theology that can’t be backed up by God’s revealed Word. I know this, not because I want to justify my own stubborn “holding on” to my past, but because I can see that whatever “forgetting” Paul did regarding his past, it did NOT involve ceasing to remember, or even omitting to mention that which had gone on before.