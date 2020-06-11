Rebo and Clancy performing Friday in Helena

Singer/songwriters Ryan Rebo and R. Clancy perform 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave.
Rebo was born in Seattle and raised in Montana, where he first discovered his passion for music by learning a wide selection of instruments in his teenage years. This led him to play in numerous bands as a drummer, guitarist and bassist.
His latest work is “7 Songs in the Key of Z.”
Helena-based Regan Clancy grew up in a house filled with the sounds of the Beatles and Van Morrison. His love for aching lyrics set to well-crafted melodies was cemented at a young age.
“Give Up Your Salt” is R. Clancy’s first release under his own name.
Note: The Taproom has capacity for roughly 60 people to watch the stage while seated, but this show will also be online at www.youtube.com/channel/ and https://www.twitch.tv/landctaproom.
