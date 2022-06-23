Rebecca Harvey named new executive director of Archie Bray Foundation

Rebecca Harvey has been named the new executive director of the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts, an internationally renowned nonprofit creative center dedicated to ceramic arts, it was announced Thursday.

Harvey is a seasoned leader in arts education, the Bray said in a news release. Her career includes more than 25 years at The Ohio State University in many roles, including chair of the Department of Art, professor and chair of the senate steering committee.

Harvey also served at the Royal College of Art in London as head of the applied arts program. Most recently, she has been director and professor at Ball State University’s School of Art.

She will start her new job July 1, Bray officials said.

“Rebecca is wholly committed to collaborative, transparent and transformative leadership, always striving to create an environment where the community can thrive, and we believe she will bring an exciting, fresh perspective to The Bray,” Steven Young Lee, director emeritus and special projects manager of the Bray, said in a news release.

He said her leadership experience at complex educational institutions, passion for students and her commitment to the ceramic arts makes her the ideal person to lead the Bray in its next phase of growth.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Bray. I see my role as executive director as a way to take all of my skills and experiences, from boots-on-the-ground work to future planning, and help further evolve this storied organization,” Harvey said.

She said she was “over the moon about the possibilities ahead — building upon the Bray’s tremendous history and continuing its essential work for an inclusive and collaborative future — and delighted to be able to center that conversation on all things ceramic.”

She is replacing Lee, who spent 15 years as resident artistic director. Lee has now transitioned to the newly created roles of director emeritus and special projects manager.

He will help with the transition and will continue to help build the organization’s foundation, the news release stated. As special projects manager, he will help establish innovative programs that further the Bray’s reach into diverse communities.

The Bray worked with Arts Consulting Group, which specializes in national leadership searches for arts organizations, to do the international search.

Harvey received her master's in Ceramics from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and her bachelor's from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. She has received international recognition for her artistic practice, including residencies in Dresden, Germany; Uppsala, Sweden; Jingdezhen, China; and Olafsfjordur, Iceland.

Founded in 1951 by brickmaker Archie Bray, the mission of the Bray is to enhance commitment to the ceramic arts. The 26-acre former brickyard at 2915 Country Club Ave. in Helena serves as a gathering place for emerging and professional ceramic artists.

