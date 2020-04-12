Real Estate Corner: Planning your kitchen remodeling

If the age of the kitchen in your house dates to the era of bell bottom pants, congratulations! You have proven a great deal of talent in upkeep and have squeezed the last penny of worth out of it. However, if the necessity of a new kitchen has become undeniable, consider a few things before embarking on the modernization project. Before swapping the old cabinets and counters for new ones, re-assess the layout, select durable and easy-to-maintain materials, and address your personal needs for this multifunctional space. This not only makes for a beautiful place to cook and entertain, but also will boost the value of the house at time of resale.

An efficient layout minimizes the travel from different tasks areas, provides for easy access and reduces the bottleneck of having multiple users sharing the space. It follows the natural flow of cooking sequences and avoids the hard corners. If you have lived in the house for a while, you have learned already the shortcomings of your kitchen design. Include in your plans enough storage for the collection of kitchen gadgets and create a designated space for your bills that tend to naturally migrate to the counters and rob you of food prep space. Take into account your personal needs. If your back is giving you trouble, consider how to minimize stressing it out by picking appliances and cabinets that accommodate your situation. If space allows, incorporate a sitting area for kids to do homework, or for guests to visit.