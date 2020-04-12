Real Estate Corner: Planning your kitchen remodeling

If the age of the kitchen in your house dates to the era of bell bottom pants, congratulations! You have proven a great deal of talent in upkeep and have squeezed the last penny of worth out of it. However, if the necessity of a new kitchen has become undeniable, consider a few things before embarking on the modernization project. Before swapping the old cabinets and counters for new ones, re-assess the layout, select durable and easy-to-maintain materials, and address your personal needs for this multifunctional space. This not only makes for a beautiful place to cook and entertain, but also will boost the value of the house at time of resale.
An efficient layout minimizes the travel from different tasks areas, provides for easy access and reduces the bottleneck of having multiple users sharing the space. It follows the natural flow of cooking sequences and avoids the hard corners. If you have lived in the house for a while, you have learned already the shortcomings of your kitchen design. Include in your plans enough storage for the collection of kitchen gadgets and create a designated space for your bills that tend to naturally migrate to the counters and rob you of food prep space. Take into account your personal needs. If your back is giving you trouble, consider how to minimize stressing it out by picking appliances and cabinets that accommodate your situation. If space allows, incorporate a sitting area for kids to do homework, or for guests to visit.
Choose your cabinets wisely. If you want them to last another 20 years, select plywood for boxes, hardwood doors and dovetail joinery for drawers. Cabinet hardware has come a long way and allows for fully opening doors, soft closing and completely extendable drawer slides. They can withstand heavy use and are adjustable. Put more drawers in the lower cabinets to make access to their content easier.
Cabinetry with clean lines tends to be in style even when the fashions change. Either painted, or stained cabinets are a good choice, just avoid dark colors as they tend to shrink the space visually. Two toned themes are good at breaking up the monotony and adding some interest. Avoid the temptation of oversizing the kitchen and adding too many cabinets. It overloads the kitchen and turns the place into a kitchen garage. It is more budget friendly to have a separate butler’s pantry for storage, which keeps things within reach and reduces the mileage the cook has to put on for every meal.
Though natural stone or quartz counters offer a hard surface with almost seamless and low maintenance surface, for a more manageable budget, consider butcher block or tile countertops which offer a custom look as well. Modern laminate counters can create a luxurious look and are durable and easy to keep clean.
A kitchen would not be a kitchen without the appliances that help store, cook and clean the dishes. Stainless, or matte finish appliance took over the traditional black or white finishes. Some homeowners splurge here and buy commercial grade appliances, but truly, not many use them beyond daily cooking.
Finally, seek professional advice. Most box stores have kitchen design departments that will help you from running into expensive oopsies, if the measurements are not done right, or the cabinets or appliances do not open fully or fit into the space allotted. For more significant alterations, consult with architects, designers and contractors. Kitchen remodeling is the most expensive project you may embark on during your homeownership, but it is something you will use daily and can improve your quality of life and peace in the family.
Alex Ceaicovschi, a Realtor with Elkhorn Mountain Realty in Helena and a remodeling contractor, can be reached at alexceairealty@gmail.com.
