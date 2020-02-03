Read the full reference letter for outgoing Helena City Manager Ana Cortez

The following reference letter is offered on behalf of the City Commission for the City of Helena, Montana. Ana Cortez was employed by the City of Helena from January 2019 to January 2020 as the City Manager. When Ms. Cortez was hired, the City Commission set out to achieve a number of desired changes in the first year in an effort to alter the output and direction of city services, including increasing public input, improving outcomes, accountability and customer service and financial efficiency. These were aggressive goals that could not be met overnight, and were certainly not changes welcomed by all, however, overall, Ms. Cortez worked to bring about these changes. While change in an organization can be difficult, Ms. Cortez was responsive to the Commission’s request to work on developing further her interpersonal skills to allow her to more effectively communicate internally and with outside agencies and the public.