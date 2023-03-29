Reach Higher Montana is celebrating Montana’s high school class of 2023 with a Senior Send-Off and $40,000 in the form of scholarships and prizes such as laptops, AirPods, iPads and more on April 19.

“We want to know what the class of 2023 is going to do after high school, whether that is college, military, apprenticeship, or straight into a career field,” said Kelly Cresswell, RHM's executive director. “These prizes are our way of saying 'congratulations' and giving them some resources to start out on the path to success.”

All Montana high school seniors are eligible to enter by sending in a short video or photo with an explanation of what they’re plans are after high school. RHM Digital Marketing and Communications Manager Cullen Gilbreath stated that in the past, many videos “have been really entertaining.” RHM is giving a $500 Reach Higher Montana Choice Scholarship to four participants with the most creative videos voted on by staff.

All entries are due by March 31, and the event will be held on April 19 with videos and photos posted the week leading up to the event on RHM’s website and social media. RHM is a nonprofit focused on helping Montana students pursue educational opportunities after high school.

For more information, visit Reach Higher Montana’s website at www.reachhighermontana.org. Submissions can be submitted at https://bit.ly/rhmsendoff.