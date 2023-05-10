The nonprofit Reach Higher Montana has given out about $40,000 in scholarships and prizes to Montana high school seniors this year as part of their Senior Send-Off contest.

"We are immensely proud of all the students who participated in the Senior Send-Off contest and commend them for their remarkable accomplishments," said Kelly Cresswell, executive director of Reach Higher Montana. "These scholarships and prizes represent our commitment to fostering access and equity in education, and we are honored to play a role in helping these exceptional students realize their potential."

The goals of the contest are to celebrate and provide support to Montana’s graduating seniors as they embark on their post-secondary education or career journeys. Reach Higher Montana stated that this year’s contest, which was open to all Montana high school seniors, received an overwhelming response from Montana students. To enter, students needed to send in a short video or photo with an explanation of what their plans are after high school.

The Reach Higher Montana winners of the Most Creative Videos $500 Scholarships are Caleb Smartnick of Jefferson High School, Remmi Stanger of Lincoln County High School, Allie Eaves of Power High School, Beau Barthuly of Skyview High School and Isaac Cantlon of Ronan High School.

Winners of the $1,000 scholarship or equipment or tool packages for students entering the trades are Dempsey Ireland of Helena High School, Austynn May of Jefferson High School, Maria Hanson of Butte High School, Kylie Marie Lucier of St. Regis High School, Kadence Nissley of Dawson County High School, Traelik Stops at Pretty Places of Hardin High School, Elle Broquist of Charles M. Russell High School, Charlie Serafin of Park High School, Gabriel Philbrick of Florence-Carlton High School, Kadynce Morgan of St. Ignatius High School, Amilia Blackcrow and Gracie Brockie of Harlem High School, Daniel Peterson and Edward Little of Polson High School, Tia Carpentier, Hailey Hakes and Madison Perry of Ronan High School and Bryce Lee, Tanner Deeble and Megan Benjamin of Shelby High School.

Reach Higher Montana also gave away laptops to 10 students, tablets to 10 students, Airpods to 10 students and $100 college gift cards to 24 students.