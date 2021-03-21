RB Drive-In's new owners aim to breathe new life into Helena business

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The couple have already started work, painting the interiors and applying vinyl to the inner booths. They've already contracted a company to repave and stripe the parking lot. New, easier-to-read menus with the same classic foods are on the way. They intend to revamp the entire patio area, with picnic tables built by the Prickly Pear District Boy Scouts, new lighting and heat lamps to make the area more cozy.

Another change is that the couple will be installing a new walk-up window for customers. Ann said a lot of the motivation for this was to bring kids back to the location and have them not be intimidated by the drive-in aspect of the eatery.

"We saw the potential of being able to take something and make it iconic again," Ann said.

One thing that won't see significant changes is the menu. RB is well-known for its fish and chips basket, Capital Burger and milkshakes. Casey said the couple have served about 4,000 burgers since buying the business and they don't intend to "fix what is already working." One change is that salads will be leaving the menu. Casey said it doesn't make much sense as people come to RB for burgers, shakes and fish, not salads. Another change is that a lot of the menu prices will be going down. Ann was someone taken aback when she saw the cost of an ice cream cone was $3, and immediately wanted to lower it to $1.99.