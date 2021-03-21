RB Drive-In's new owners aim to breathe new life into Helena business

The RB Drive-In is an iconic Helena business and its new owners, Casey and Ann Brooks, hope to breathe new life into the restaurant with paint, pavement and hard work.
The couple decided to purchase the restaurant after visiting their family in Helena last August. It was their 25th wedding anniversary and they took a motorcycle trip to the Helena area. They'd been married in nearby Nelson in their 20s and visited the area many times to see family and their daughter, who is in her fifth year of pharmacy school at the University of Montana in Missoula.
Ann said they'd been eyeing Helena businesses for a while at that point. Their home of the past 25 years, near Lake Tahoe, was becoming increasingly more expensive.
"It was kind of a numbers game," Ann said. "We wanted to get out while we still loved it there."
According to Ann and Casey, the RB Drive-In is a "semi-retirement" plan for them. Family is important to the couple, so they wanted to get closer to their relatives and leave behind their old careers. With COVID-19 making business somewhat difficult for restaurants, the RB seemed like a perfect fit for the pair. They closed on the business on Oct. 26.
Ann said the building at 932 Helena Ave. was in rough shape when they bought it. The 73-year-old business was worn both physically and in its reputation. So the couple had a plan, to breathe new life into the restaurant while maintaining the original feel of the location.
The couple have already started work, painting the interiors and applying vinyl to the inner booths. They've already contracted a company to repave and stripe the parking lot. New, easier-to-read menus with the same classic foods are on the way. They intend to revamp the entire patio area, with picnic tables built by the Prickly Pear District Boy Scouts, new lighting and heat lamps to make the area more cozy.
Another change is that the couple will be installing a new walk-up window for customers. Ann said a lot of the motivation for this was to bring kids back to the location and have them not be intimidated by the drive-in aspect of the eatery.
"We saw the potential of being able to take something and make it iconic again," Ann said.
One thing that won't see significant changes is the menu. RB is well-known for its fish and chips basket, Capital Burger and milkshakes. Casey said the couple have served about 4,000 burgers since buying the business and they don't intend to "fix what is already working." One change is that salads will be leaving the menu. Casey said it doesn't make much sense as people come to RB for burgers, shakes and fish, not salads. Another change is that a lot of the menu prices will be going down. Ann was someone taken aback when she saw the cost of an ice cream cone was $3, and immediately wanted to lower it to $1.99.
So far the couple is finding major success with their restaurant venture. They've hired several young people to help them with the business and Casey said he is working less than he used to.
"It's fun working with young people. They care a lot and work really hard," Casey said. "It's fun to come to work now."
Casey said he spent the last few decades of his life working with older men and this new business venture has been incredibly refreshing for him. The couple hopes to capture that fun energy and once again make RB a place to hang out. Ann has discussed putting in a cornhole game at the location and organizing reunions of some of the former employees of the restaurant over the past seven decades.
The couple said they hope to be finished with the majority of their plan by the end of the summer.