Raven’s Feather Productions -- bringing more plays to Helena

In the mood for a little fringe theater?
Or maybe an edgy drama?
Or perhaps a gutsy, wrenching one-woman show?
Well, theater lovers in Helena may have some new options.
Three theater lovers came together to form a new theater production company, Raven’s Feather Productions.
Ross Peter Nelson, Kelly Clavin-Keim and Barry Stambaugh launched Raven’s Feather Productions recently, so they and other Helenans could enjoy more high-quality, contemporary theater experiences.
They’ve already planned their premiere production, “Grounded” by George Brant, starring Katy Wright, for February-March 2022.
It’s a well-known phenomenon that once you see live theater, you can develop an unquenchable thirst for more and more plays.
Nelson, a local award-winning playwright, director and producer, got hooked on theater when he lived in San Francisco for several decades.
“It’s a great, great place for theater,” and he got spoiled, he said during a group interview last week at Helena Avenue Theatre. “There were a lot of new shows, a lot of Broadway and touring shows … and it was really inspiring.”
When he pursued an MFA in creative writing at the University of New Orleans, he discovered a whole new type of theater world.
“There are a lot of small, scrappy theater companies in New Orleans and they’re very do-it-yourself. I took on that sense of, well, if you want something done, do it yourself.”
Some companies there even performed in garages, and Nelson realized he didn’t need to own a theater building to launch productions.
While Helena currently has Grandstreet Theatre and the newly formed Helena Avenue Theatre with its Top HAT Players, plus the Helena Theatre Company, Carroll College, the New Play Fest and Heartscope Ensemble at The Heath, there are still plenty of gaps on one’s calendar if you’re looking for live theater in Helena.
With the demise of the Montana Shakespeare Company and Iron Front Theatre and possible changes with Helena Theatre Company after the death of Ed Noonan, Nelson saw a need for more Helena theater.
“It seemed like a good time to explore something new in town,” said Nelson.
He and the other founders don’t see Raven’s Feather competing with existing theater companies.
Instead, they see themselves as one more creative outlet for playwrights, actors and directors who have ideas for contemporary plays they want to produce, but need help making that happen.
Kelly Clavin-Keim, got hooked on theater at Grandstreet and as a student at Carroll College, and found that theater is one of the places she feels happiest.
She loves the collaborative community that happens during productions.
She’s acted on stage, directed plays and worked behind the scenes for productions by Carroll, Grandstreet, Helena Theatre Company, Last Chance New Play Fest and The Heath.
These experiences give her a deep appreciation for the unique contribution each organization brings to the Helena theatre community, she said.
A graduate of Carroll and the University of Montana, she has a bachelor’s degree in theater and elementary education and a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.
Stambaugh did some theater in high school, but became active after moving to Helena in 2014, appearing in Grandstreet’s, “Our Town,” and several other productions, and wrote, acted and directed several plays with the annual Last Chance New Play Fest.
A musician, Stambaugh played with several bands in Austin, Texas, where he previously resided and is now creating a new band in Helena. He frequently incorporates music into the plays he writes.
When Clavin-Keim heard about Nelson’s idea for Raven’s Feather, she was thrilled.
“Oh my gosh, this is perfect because Helena needs this,” she said. “I’m just so excited about the work we’re going to do.”
Nelson had been floating the idea of creating a production company for a while and had even begun looking for a space.
But recently the Helena Avenue Theatre and The Heath were available for smaller productions.
The HAT is a nice black box theater, he said, while The Heath has a bigger stage.
“We don’t see ourselves tied to a certain venue or a certain director or actors,” said Nelson. “That’s why we’re a production company, not a theater company.”
Stambaugh sees Raven’s Feather as an opportunity to bring together people who may not have collaborated with each other before.
They want to hear from local actors and directors who have great ideas for a show, said Nelson, “and we will help them put it together.”
Raven’s Feather differs from the New Play Fest, which Nelson’s also involved with, which focuses on new, untried works by Montana writers.
“The works we’re doing at Raven’s Feather already have a track record,” said Nelson.
For the past three to four years, Nelson’s brought together a play-reading group that meets once a month to read plays out loud.
As a result, they’re finding a lot of great plays to put on stage.
One of them is “Grounded.”
“I was just floored by the script,” said Nelson. “It’s very unusual to find a one-woman play.” This one is about a woman air force pilot. “The visceral impact of what happens really made an impression. It has a lot of psychological depth and realism.”
He thought Katy Wright, a well-known Helena actor, would be perfect in the role.
After reading the play, she jumped on board.
“From an actor’s perspective, I’ve always felt the more theater in town, the better,” said Wright.
“Theater begets more theater.
“I’m always excited when people want to take on leadership roles and produce stuff and I know Grandstreet feels the same way.”
In other towns where she’s lived, there were multiple theater companies and they’d collaborate -- sharing props and costumes and sometimes inviting in directors from another company.
Wright loves ensemble acting and calls it “the best team sport.”
With that in mind, she’s surprised to find herself acting in a one-woman play, but she got hooked by “Grounded” and the powerful role.
She also welcomes the idea that Raven’s Feather is partnering with Merlin CCC, a local philosophy nonprofit, which will offer philosophical discussion Talk Backs about some of the provocative issues raised in the play.
In addition to reaching out to future audience members and collaborators, Raven’s Feather is also on a quest for funding.
For more information and to be involved, email info@ravensfeather.org or visit https://www.ravensfeather.org/.