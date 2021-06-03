Raven’s Feather Productions -- bringing more plays to Helena

“There are a lot of small, scrappy theater companies in New Orleans and they’re very do-it-yourself. I took on that sense of, well, if you want something done, do it yourself.”

Some companies there even performed in garages, and Nelson realized he didn’t need to own a theater building to launch productions.

While Helena currently has Grandstreet Theatre and the newly formed Helena Avenue Theatre with its Top HAT Players, plus the Helena Theatre Company, Carroll College, the New Play Fest and Heartscope Ensemble at The Heath, there are still plenty of gaps on one’s calendar if you’re looking for live theater in Helena.

With the demise of the Montana Shakespeare Company and Iron Front Theatre and possible changes with Helena Theatre Company after the death of Ed Noonan, Nelson saw a need for more Helena theater.

“It seemed like a good time to explore something new in town,” said Nelson.

He and the other founders don’t see Raven’s Feather competing with existing theater companies.

Instead, they see themselves as one more creative outlet for playwrights, actors and directors who have ideas for contemporary plays they want to produce, but need help making that happen.