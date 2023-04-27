It’s sort of like conversation fragments.

And sort of like folks giving their own banal, parallel mini soliloquies.

And, then voila, in the midst of the everyday word clutter, there’s a jolt of insight – for a lightning split second.

Meet “The Realistic Joneses.”

The two Joneses couples live in suburbia-anywhere-in-the-Mountain-West.

They could look a lot like your neighbors.

Hm, or maybe even yourself?

Check them out in the award-winning play by Will Eno opening 7:30 p.m. May 4-May 7 and May 11-13 at Helena Avenue Theatre, in a production by Helena’s newest theater company, Raven’s Feather Productions.

The play opens when the new neighbors, John and Pony Jones (Allan Miller and Kelly Clavin-Keim) just happen to be bumping into trash cans in the alley behind Bob and Jennifer Joneses’ yard, where that couple (played by Mike Casey and Elaine Spino) is having an awkward nonconversation.

Soon, it’s all four of them having an awkward nonconversation, with Pony and John suddenly asking to use their neighbors’ bathrooms.

Not the usual drop-by-to-introduce-yourself moment.

What makes the play work is the conversational interruptions and half sentences that are so typical of how Americans interact.

And the audience has to lean in and pick up cues and clues. There’s not exactly a linear story here.

There are numerous themes from the failure of language to our role in the universe and facing mortality, said director Mary Linn Crouse. “It’s also about loneliness and relationships and love and the struggle humans face in a time of crisis,”

Yet, somehow, Eno captures a certain absurdity in our dilemmas that evoke laughter.

Such as Pony, in her electric pink hair, contemplating if she should shake up her life by going to med school or just get her hair cut.

A critic called the play “slyly hilarious,” said Crouse. “The humor is found more in a self-recognition of their super awkward moments in life.”

Where humans connect either verbally or nonverbally, there’s hope, said Crouse.

“It’s a heavy lift for actors,” said Crouse of the challenges. “The actors have to create their own backstory to make it come” together.

Spino plays Jennifer, the wife of Bob, who has a mysterious ailment.

She sees Jennifer as a “caretaker.”

“She’s the first one on the scene, whether it’s with a napkin or a Mack truck. She’s the one who ‘knows’ what’s needed.

“She always has the answer – whether it’s the right answer or not.”

Spino’s done her share of farcical comedy roles, but is gravitating to this very different take on comedy.

She most recently appeared as Gayle in “Almost, Maine,” was police officer Billie in “Unnecessary Farce,” and one of three actors rotating the role Trisha Lee in “The Pink Unicorn” – all at Grandstreet Theatre.

Veteran Helena actor Mike Casey plays her husband Bob, who in the early part of the play, is one of those “grunter” type males.

“He wants to be left alone and be a grumpy male.”

“The play has so many variable, interesting, quirky looks at human nature,” Casey said.

There’s a lot of oddities packed into the play – like a dead squirrel – that gets one thinking – what this portends, or not.

“I like the idea it’s a slice of Helena or some other Rocky Mountain town,” said Casey.

Two favorites of Casey’s previous roles were Gaston in “La Pin Agile” and Donny in “The Lieutenant of Inishmore,” both produced by the Helena Theater Company at The Myrna Loy.

Clavin-Keim has appeared in numerous local productions including Grandstreet Theatre’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and Helena Theater Company’s “Spring Awakening.”

Miller appeared in the Grandstreet production, “Shipwrecked: The Amazing Adventures of Louis De Rougemont (as told by himself).”

Playwright Eno, who is known for his surrealist plays, specifically set out to write a more realistic play.

The audience gets to judge just how realistic the Joneses are.

As one critic wrote, it reads like “a sitcom broadcast from a weirder, more melancholy world.”

New York Times critic Charles Isherwood wrote “...don’t come to the play expecting tidy resolutions, clearly drawn narrative arcs or familiarly typed characters. ‘The Realistic Joneses’ progresses in a series of short scenes that have the shape and rhythms of sketches on ‘Saturday Night Live’ rather than those of a traditional play…But…Eno’s…words cut to the heart of how we muddle through the worst life can bring.”

The play was nominated for three 2014 Drama League Awards for Outstanding Production of A Broadway or Off-Broadway Play and two Distinguished Performance awards. It was also awarded two 2014 Drama Desk Special Awards to “recognize excellence and significant contributions to the theatre.”

The New York Times listed the play as one of the 10 best plays in 2014.

Eno was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2005 for “Thom Paine (based on nothing).”

“It’s a play that isn’t often done in small town theaters like Helena.” said Crouse of why folks might want to see it. “It’s engaging and funny and different from what you would normally see in this town.”

Raven’s Feather Productions launched in 2021 to expand the live theater options available in Helena so Helenans could enjoy more high-quality contemporary theater experiences.

Performances are 7:30 May 4-7 and May 11-13 and 2 p.m. May 14 at Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 students, www.ravensfeather.org/tickets.