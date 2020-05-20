Ravalli County adds 7 COVID-19 cases; 22 active statewide

The state of Montana reported seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the largest day-to-day increase since lifting a statewide stay-at-home order in late April.
The seven new cases are in Ravalli County. Six of those cases were previously reported by the county Tuesday evening.
Prior to the seven Ravalli County cases, the state since April 26 had not added more than four cases each day and had added only 25 total over that time frame. That's the day the stay-at-home order lifted.
In late March and early April, the state was adding cases each day in counts generally reaching the high teens and mid 20s.
Montana is moving toward the second phase of a gradual reopening, with capacity at bars, restaurants and more going up to 75% and the maximum size of gatherings increased from 10 to 50 on June 1. A 14-day travel quarantine for people traveling to the state for non-work purposes also lifts June 1.
The state has continued a trend of a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests run over a two-week period.
